FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca Q3 net profit doubles to top forecast
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Mediobanca Q3 net profit doubles to top forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s Mediobanca said on Friday its net profit in the third quarter of its financial year more than doubled thanks to higher trading and interest income as well as rising fees, beating analyst expectations.

Mediobanca said net profit in the three months to the end of March was 205 million euros ($230 million), the best quarterly result in the last five year, above an analyst consensus provided by the company of 140 million euros.

Loan loss provisions in the period fell nearly 40 percent from the previous quarter to 109 million euros.

The bank said its fully-phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a bank’s financial strength - was 12.7 percent at the end of March from 12.65 percent at the end of December

$1 = 0.8913 euros Reporting by Valentina Za and Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.