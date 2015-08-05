FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca Q4 net profit up 79 pct on higher interest income, fees
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Mediobanca Q4 net profit up 79 pct on higher interest income, fees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Mediobanca on Wednesday reported a 79 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher interest income as well as rising fees.

Mediobanca, whose financial year runs from July to June, said fourth-quarter net profit rose to 124.2 million euros ($135 million), slightly below the 130 million euros forecast by analysts in a consensus provided by the company.

Full year net profit rose 27 percent to 590 million euros.

The lender said its fully-phased Common Equity Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a bank’s financial strength - was 13.2 percent at the end of June from 12.7 percent at the end of March.

Loan loss provisions in the quarter stood at 122.7 million euros, up from 109.3 million in the previous quarter.

The company will pay a dividend of 0.25 euros per share, up 67 percent on the previous year and slightly above expectations of a 0.23 euro handout.

The Milanese merchant said in a separate statement it had acquired a majority stake in London-based credit asset manager Cairn Capital. ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.