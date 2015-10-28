FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca quarterly net profit up sharply on Pirelli stake sale
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 28, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Mediobanca quarterly net profit up sharply on Pirelli stake sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Mediobanca posted a sharp rise in its quarterly net profit as a stake sale more than offset a drop in fees and trading income due to difficult financial markets over the summer.

The Milanese bank said on Wednesday its net profit in July-September, its first financial quarter, rose 53 percent to 244 million euros ($269 million) as it sold its stake in Pirelli in a tender offer launched on the Italian tyre maker.

In a shift in focus from equity investments towards banking operations, Mediobanca has been reducing or selling stakes in some of Italy’s best-known firms.

Net profit in the bank’s first financial quarter was above an average estimate of 230 million euros in an analyst consensus provided by the company. Revenues fell 3 percent to 507 million euros, compared with a 510 million euro estimate, as volatile markets due to China’s woes held back M&A deals.

It said the contribution from its equity holdings rose to 83 million euros thanks to higher profits earned on Assicurazioni Generali -- the insurer in which it holds a 3 percent stake that it plans to sell by the end of June.

Loan loss provisions fell 4 percent to 115 million euros. Its best-quality CET 1 capital ratio improved slightly to 13.3 percent.

$1 = 0.9064 euros Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.