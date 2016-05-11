FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca Q3 net profit falls less than expected
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

Mediobanca Q3 net profit falls less than expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Mediobanca said on Wednesday third-quarter net profit fell 41 percent compared to last year when the Italian investment bank reaped a one-off gain, but beat expectations thanks to higher net interest income and fees.

Net profit for the three months to March was 121 million euros ($138 million), the Milan-based company said in a statement, above the 90 million euros analyst consensus provided by the company.

In the same quarter last year the bank benefited from a 102 million euro gain mainly due to the repayment of a loan that had been previously written down.

Mediobanca, whose financial year runs from July to June, said loan loss provisions in the period fell to 94 million euros from 109 million euros in the previous quarter.

Its fully-phased CET 1 ratio - a measure of a bank’s financial strength - stood at 13.2 percent at the end of March, compared with 13.4 percent three months earlier. ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.