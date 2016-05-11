Mediobanca Q3 net profit falls less than expected

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Mediobanca said on Wednesday third-quarter net profit fell 41 percent compared to last year when the Italian investment bank reaped a one-off gain, but beat expectations thanks to higher net interest income and fees.

Net profit for the three months to March was 121 million euros ($138 million), the Milan-based company said in a statement, above the 90 million euros analyst consensus provided by the company.

In the same quarter last year the bank benefited from a 102 million euro gain mainly due to the repayment of a loan that had been previously written down.

Mediobanca, whose financial year runs from July to June, said loan loss provisions in the period fell to 94 million euros from 109 million euros in the previous quarter.

Its fully-phased CET 1 ratio - a measure of a bank’s financial strength - stood at 13.2 percent at the end of March, compared with 13.4 percent three months earlier. ($1 = 0.8786 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)