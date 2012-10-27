FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediobanca Q1 net doubles on trading gains, cost cuts
October 27, 2012 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

Mediobanca Q1 net doubles on trading gains, cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - First-quarter net profit at Italy’s leading investment bank Mediobanca doubled from a year earlier on the back of trading gains and a steep reduction in labour and administrative costs.

The bank, which starts its financial year on July 1, posted a better-than-expected net profit of 109 million euros ($140.95 million) and did not book any writedowns after months of heavy impairments on its financial holdings.

Analysts had expected Mediobanca to report net profit of 85 million euros according to a consensus of analysts’ estimates compiled by the bank. The bank had posted a loss in the previous quarter, hit by heavy writedowns on its equity portfolio.

Mediobanca’s Core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, was stable at 11.5 percent, one of the highest among Italian banks.

Mediobanca, influential in Italy through a web of domestic holdings, said its funding was 55 billion euros, stable from the end of June. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
