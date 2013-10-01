FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediobanca says new pact will represent 30.05 pct of capital
October 1, 2013 / 4:26 PM / in 4 years

Mediobanca says new pact will represent 30.05 pct of capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s Mediobanca said on Tuesday its new shareholder pact will represent 30.05 percent of capital compared to the current 38.19 percent.

In a statement, Mediobanca said France’s Groupama Group had decided to leave the pact, joining Assicurazioni Generali , Marco Brunelli and, for part of its stake, Italmobiliare.

Mediobanca’s renewed shareholder pact will be automatically renewed as of Jan. 1 and will remain in force for a further two years to the end of December 2015, it said. (Reporting By Isla Binnie, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
