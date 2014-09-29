FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
September 29, 2014 / 3:11 PM / 3 years ago

France's Bollore ups stake in Mediobanca to 7.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - French financier Vincent Bollore has increased his stake in Italy’s Mediobanca to 7.5 percent from 7 percent, the investment bank said on Monday.

Bollore, who holds the stake through holding company Financiere Du Perguet, has been allowed to increase his stake to up to 8 percent after French insurer Groupama withdrew from a shareholder pact last year.

Members of the pact - which has a combined stake of around 31.5 percent in the bank - on Monday unanimously approved a list of candidates for the bank’s new board of directors, which will be voted on at a shareholder meeting on Oct. 28.

The pact put forward Maurizia Angelo Comneno as one of two deputy chairs, making it the first time a woman could hold such a position at the investment bank.

Renato Pagliaro was confirmed in the candidate list as chairman, Alberto Nagel as chief executive and Marco Tronchetti Provera - head of tyre maker Pirelli - as the other deputy chair.

Mediobanca, which has for decades played a pivotal role in helping forge Italian capitalism, last year announced a radical change of strategy that has led to it curbing or selling stakes in some of Italy’s best-known companies to squarely focus on banking. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Holmes)

