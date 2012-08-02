FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediobanca shares fall as CEO probed over Fonsai deal
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

Mediobanca shares fall as CEO probed over Fonsai deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Mediobanca fell more than 2 percent in early trading on Thursday as news company’s CEO is under investigation weighed on the stock.

The head of the top Italian investment house Alberto Nagel is under investigation for not meeting regulator demands in its work in vetting the planned merger of insurer Unipol and troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI.

By 0750 GMT shares in Mediobanca were sliding by 4.4 percent, while Fondiaria-Sai shares were down 6 percent on Thursday. Italy’s main share index was down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Philip Baillie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.