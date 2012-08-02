Mediobanca shares fall as CEO probed over Fonsai deal

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Mediobanca fell more than 2 percent in early trading on Thursday as news company’s CEO is under investigation weighed on the stock.

The head of the top Italian investment house Alberto Nagel is under investigation for not meeting regulator demands in its work in vetting the planned merger of insurer Unipol and troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI.

By 0750 GMT shares in Mediobanca were sliding by 4.4 percent, while Fondiaria-Sai shares were down 6 percent on Thursday. Italy’s main share index was down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Philip Baillie)