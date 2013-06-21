FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 21, 2013 / 5:10 AM / in 4 years

Mediobanca sees yearly loss after writedowns on equity holdings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 20 (Reuters) - Investment bank Mediobanca , for half a century at the centre of Italy’s corporate landscape, made a break with the past by agreeing to exit some of its most important equity holdings, a move that will push it into the red this year.

In its 2014-2016 strategic plan, the bank said it planned to cut by 2 billion euros ($2.64 billion) its exposure to equity holdings through sales and writedowns to focus on its core banking business.

Mediobanca plans to immediately book writedowns of 400 million euros to bring key holdings to market value and pave the way for their sale, a move that will result in a loss of around 200 million euros for the current financial year ending June 30.

Mediobanca will hold on to insurer Generali, by far its biggest equity stake, but will trim its investment by around 3 percent to around 10 percent.

The bank targets a return on equity of 10-11 percent by 2016 and aims to keep its core Tier 1 ratio, a measures of financial strength, at 11-12 percent. It aims to keep dividend payout at 40 percent.

