REFILE-Mediobanca shares open slightly higher after new plan

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Shares in Italy’s Mediobanca opened slightly higher on Friday after the investment bank said it will sell nearly all of its strategic stakes, a move that will push it into the red this year.

By 0707 GMT, the stock was up 0.33 percent at 4.878 euros, while the Milan blue chip index was up 0.4 percent.

In a new business plan, the bank said it aimed to cut by 2 billion euros its exposure to equity holdings.

ICBPI analyst Marco Sallustio said Mediobanca’s financial targets were ambitious and above his estimates. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)