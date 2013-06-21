FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediobanca CEO says Telecom Italia spin off must make economic sense
June 21, 2013 / 1:57 PM / in 4 years

Mediobanca CEO says Telecom Italia spin off must make economic sense

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - The management of phone group Telcom Italia must prove that the separation of its fixed-line network makes economic sense, key shareholder Mediobanca said on Friday.

“The spin off regards an asset of unique value for Telecom Italia. The separation can make sense but there must be clear economic advantages,” Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel told a news conference on Friday.

The board of Italy’s biggest phone company approved on May 30 a plan to hive off fixed-line network assets into a new company, a move that could help it raise cash and that could trigger a regulatory overhaul.

Nagel also said he would would welcome greater cooperation between Telecom Italia and Telefonica. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Danilo Masoni)

