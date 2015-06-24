Mediobanca will not sell its stake in Telecom Italia to Bollore

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Mediobanca will not sell its stake in Telecom Italia to French businessman Vincent Bollore, head of Vivendi, the CEO of the Italian investment bank said.

“We rule it out,” Mediobanca’s Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said on Wednesday.

French media group Vivendi plans to increase its stake in Telecom Italia to between 10 and 15 percent, cementing influence over the group once its current big shareholders exit, people familiar with the matter said last week.

Mediobanca owns 1.6 percent stake in Italian phone group.