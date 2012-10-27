Mediobanca says Unipol to start paying back FonSai debt next year

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mediobanca Chief Executive Alberto Nagel said on Saturday he expected insurer Unipol, which now controls peer Fondiaria-SAI , to start paying back a portion of the investment bank’s exposure to FonSai.

“We expect a reimbursement of 350 million euros during the next financial year,” Nagel said.

Mediobanca has accumulated a total exposure of 1.1 billion euros to FonSAI and two related listed companies over 10 years, its largest exposure to a single company.

FonSAI has been recapitalised and is now being folded into Bologna-based Unipol in a complex merger that will allow the insurer to pay back its debt. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)