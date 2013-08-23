FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unipol likely to sell Mediobanca stake on the market-sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 23, 2013 / 1:42 PM / in 4 years

Unipol likely to sell Mediobanca stake on the market-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol is likely to sell on the market a 3.8 stake in Mediobanca that it must dispose of for antitrust reasons, sources close to the matter said, confirming a press report which hit shares in the Italian bank on Friday.

Italy’s antitrust body asked Unipol to sell the stake by the end of the year when it authorised its controversial takeover of peer Fondiaria-SAI, which at the time was saddled by debt and losses and already a shareholder in Mediobanca.

The sources confirmed a report in Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore saying Unipol is likely to place its Mediobanca shares on the market rather than sell them to the other members of a Mediobanca shareholders’ agreement.

Shares in the Milanese bank fell 2 percent at 1332 GMT on Friday, underperforming a flat Italian blue-chip stock index , with traders citing the prospect of the Unipol’s stake hitting the market.

“I believe the stake will be sold on the market,” one of the sources close to the matter said.

The Mediobanca’s shareholder pact members could dissolve the pact already at a meeting scheduled in September and ahead of an year-end deadline for its renewal.

“At the September meeting Unipol can withdraw and then it is free to sell,” the source said.

Shareholders bound by the agreement must first offer Mediobanca shares they are planning to sell to other members of the pact.

“I don’t believe any member has expressed an interest so far,” another source said.

“I don’t see who right now would have the money or, even if they did, would be interested in raising their stake,” the second source added. “Unipol selling on the market was always going to be the most likely scenario.”

Unipol and Mediobanca had no comment. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, Writing by Valentina Za, Editing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.