Mediobanca to book capital gain on Telecom Italia

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Italian investment bank Mediobanca said on Tuesday it will book a capital gain of 60 million euros ($80.96 million) on its Telecom Italia holding after striking a deal with Spain’s Telefonica , the company said on Tuesday.

Telefonica has agreed to raise its stake in Telco, the holding company that controls Telecom Italia and in which Mediobanca also has a stake, in a two-phase deal that will give the Spanish group an initial 66 percent in Telco.

Mediobanca’s stake in Telco will fall to 7.3 percent from 11.6 percent after the deal, the bank added.

The capital gain will be booked in the first quarter of the new financial year, it said. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Lisa Jucca)