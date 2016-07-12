FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediolanum to assess Atlante 2 investment once there is more clarity-CEO
July 12, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Mediolanum to assess Atlante 2 investment once there is more clarity-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Banca Mediolanum will consider contributing to a new fund Italy is trying to set up to buy bad loans off the country's weakest lenders only once there is more clarity on the scheme, the head of the Italian asset manager said.

CEO Massimo Doris told Reuters in a phone interview on Tuesday it would be key to see what kind of bad loans the new fund will target.

After brokering the creation of privately-funded Atlante which used most of its cash to backstop capital calls at two struggling regional banks, Italy is trying to promote the establishment of a new fund focused on buying banks' bad debts.

"If Atlante 2 is created, we'll consider it ... before deciding we want to see the criteria that will shape it," Doris said. Mediolanum's contribution will likely be smaller than the 50 million euros injected into Atlante, he said. (Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Valentina Za)

