Mediolanum CEO sees record net for 2012 despite market volatility
July 31, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

Mediolanum CEO sees record net for 2012 despite market volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Mediolanum expects to post a record net profit this year despite the ongoing uncertainty affecting markets, the group’s Chief Executive Ennio Doris told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We are predicting a record year (for net profit) even if we expect market volatility to continue,” Doris said in a phone interview.

Earlier on Tuesday Mediolanum said its net profit in the first half rose 125 percent as it put to use cheap money from the European Central Bank.

Doris said the group’s dividend policy would remain unchanged and ruled out the possibility of any acquisitions to help fuel growth.

“We will grow organically,” he said.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes and Maria Pia Quaglia

