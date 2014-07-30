FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediolanum could improve div policy thanks to strong capital base
July 30, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Mediolanum could improve div policy thanks to strong capital base

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Mediolanum could be in a position to offer investors a more generous dividend policy thanks to its strong capital position, the group’s deputy chairman told Reuters on Wednesday.

“Our strong core Tier 1 could allow us to modify our dividend policy which currently distributes 50 percent of profits,” Massimo Doris said in an interview.

Doris said it was possible a new dividend policy could be introduced as early as 2015 on this year’s results.

Mediolanum had a Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio of 18.09 percent at the end of June.

Doris said he also expected total net inflows in 2014 to beat the 3.3 billion euros ($4.4 billion) seen in 2013.

$1 = 0.7476 Euros Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Stephen Jewkes

