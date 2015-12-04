FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy court suspends sale of bulk of Fininvest stake in Mediolanum-source
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 1:53 PM / 2 years ago

Italy court suspends sale of bulk of Fininvest stake in Mediolanum-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - An Italian appeals court has accepted a request from Fininvest to suspend the forced sale of the majority of the stake the holding of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi owns in asset manager Mediolanum, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

Fininvest, which owns 30 percent of Mediolanum, was ordered by the Bank of Italy October 2014 to sell a stake of just over 20 percent because Berlusconi was no longer allowed to own more than 10 percent of a financial company.

The court has yet to decide on the merit of the case, but it has suspended the sale until its ruling in January. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.