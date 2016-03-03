FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian court cancels sale of Fininvest stake in Mediolanum - source
March 3, 2016 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

Italian court cancels sale of Fininvest stake in Mediolanum - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 3 (Reuters) - An Italian appeals court has ruled in favour of a request by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company to cancel the forced sale of a stake in asset manager Banca Mediolanum, a source close to the matter said.

In October 2014, the Bank of Italy ordered Fininvest, the holding which owns 30 percent of Mediolanum, to sell a stake of just over 20 percent because Berlusconi was no longer considered fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial company after being convicted for tax fraud. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Emilio Parodi)

