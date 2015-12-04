UPDATE 1-Italy court suspends sale of bulk of Fininvest stake in Mediolanum

(Adds confirmation, details)

MILAN/ROME, Dec 4 (Reuters) - An Italian appeals court has accepted a request by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company to suspend the forced sale of a stake in asset manager Mediolanum, a ruling showed on Friday.

In October last year the Bank of Italy ordered Fininvest, the holding which owns 30 percent of Mediolanum, to sell a stake of just over 20 percent because Berlusconi was no longer considered fit to own more than 10 percent of a financial company after being convicted for tax fraud.

The court has suspended the sale until it decides on the merits of the case on Jan. 14. The Bank of Italy had previously ordered Fininvest to sell the stake by Dec. 6.

At 1450 GMT shares in Mediolanum were unchanged at 7.73 euros. At current market price, a 20 percent stake in the asset manager is worth about 1.14 billion euros ($1.23 billion).

The ruling confirmed what a source had told Reuters earlier on Friday. ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi in Milan and Massimiliano Di Giorgio in Rome; writing by Francesca Landini)