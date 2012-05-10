FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediolanum Q1 net profit soars 160 pct yoy
May 10, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Mediolanum Q1 net profit soars 160 pct yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italian fund manager Mediolanum said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit jumped 160 percent to 179 million euros, partly due to an influx of cheap money from the European Central Bank that will help profits bounce back strongly this year.

Mediolanum Chief Executive Ennio Doris had told Reuters earlier this year he expected an “explosive” first quarter.

Mediolanum reported a net inflow of 916 million euros over the quarter, it said in a statement.

Shares in Mediolanum were up 2.43 percent by 1134 GMT, outperforming a 0.2 percent rise in the Italian blue-chip index . (Reporting by Valentina Za)

