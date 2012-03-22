FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Mediolanum 2011 net falls 70 pct after writedowns
#Corrections News
March 22, 2012 / 12:25 PM / in 6 years

REFILE-Mediolanum 2011 net falls 70 pct after writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeating to additional subscribers with no change to text)

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Mediolanum posted a 70 percent fall in its net profit in 2011 hit by investment write-downs on Greek bonds and its stake in Mediobanca.

In a statement on Thursday, Mediolanum, one of Italy’s largest asset managers, said its net profit last year was 67 million euros after an impairment of 85 million euros on its Greek bond portfolio and a write-down of 41 million euros on its stake in investment bank Mediobanca.

Mediolanum, in which former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is a major shareholder, said it will pay a dividend on 2011 results of 0.11 euros per share.

In November the group paid an interim dividend of 0.07 euros per share.

Some analysts had not expected the payment of a final dividend to avoid excessive stress on capital. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

