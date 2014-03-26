FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediolanum exec sees higher 2014 net inflows vs previous year
March 26, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

Mediolanum exec sees higher 2014 net inflows vs previous year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s Mediolanum expects to post higher net inflows this year than in 2013, the asset manager’s deputy-chairman said on Wednesday.

“I expect a good 2014... with net inflows above 2013 since our network has grown,” Massimo Doris told Reuters in an interview.

Mediolanum, one of Italy’s biggest asset managers, said earlier on Wednesday its net profit last year fell 4 percent to 336.6 million euros due to one-off tax charges.

Doris said he expected net inflows in March to be higher than the previous month.

He expects the group to pay out around 50 percent of profits in 2014 as dividend. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia and Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
