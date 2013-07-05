FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediolanum exec says 2.5 bln euro H1 inflows beat full-year 2012
July 5, 2013 / 9:58 AM / in 4 years

Mediolanum exec says 2.5 bln euro H1 inflows beat full-year 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Mediolanum, one of Italy’s top asset managers, saw first-half net inflows that beat its total inflows for the whole of 2012, a company executive said on Friday.

“Inflows were about 2.5 billion euros in the six month period, beating 2012, which was a record year in terms of net new funds,” Mediolanum’s deputy chairman Massimo Doris said on the sidelines of an event.

Mediolanum reported record 2012 net profits of 351 million euros ($453.27 million), boosted by activities funded by cheap European Central Bank money. ($1 = 0.7744 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

