Mediolanum expects best January ever for inflows
#Financials
January 18, 2013 / 9:04 AM / in 5 years

Mediolanum expects best January ever for inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mediolanum, one of Italy’s leading asset managers, is likely to report its best month of January for inflows, its chief executive said on Friday.

“Inflows were very good, it will likely be our best January ever,” CEO Ennio Doris said.

The asset manager, in which former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is a major shareholder, had net inflows of 2.26 billion euros ($3.02 billion) in 2012, broadly in line with a year before.

December had net inflows of 412 million euros, also a record month.

At 0900 GMT, shares in Mediolanum were up 0.23 percent at 4,38 euros, their highest level since December 2010. ($1 = 0.7486 euros) (Reporting By Maria Pia Quaglia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
