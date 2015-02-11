Mediolanum 2015 net inflows seen at least flat - deputy chairman

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian bank Mediolanum expects 2015 total net inflows at least at the level of the 4.08 billion euros ($4.62 billion) booked last year, Deputy Chairman Massimo Doris told Reuters in a phone interview on Wednesday.

He also hopes Mediolanum will be able to pay a 2015 dividend in line with the 0.27 euros per share proposed on 2014 earnings.

Earlier on Wednesday the company, one of Italy’s leading asset managers, reported a 5 percent fall in full-year net profit to 321 million euros, hit by rising costs and lower interest and financial income. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)