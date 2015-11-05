FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediolanum sees 2015 net income "much higher" than in 2014
November 5, 2015 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

Mediolanum sees 2015 net income "much higher" than in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Mediolanum expects its full-year net income to be “much higher” than a 321-million euro profit recorded in 2014, Deputy Chairman Massimo Doris told Reuters on Thursday.

In a telephone interview, Doris said the company would raise its dividend as it continues to pay 50-60 percent of its net income to shareholders.

Doris also confirmed an estimate of 2015 net inflows above the 4.08 billion euros ($4.44 billion) recorded last year.

$1 = 0.9187 euros Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za

