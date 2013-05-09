FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediolanum posts second-best ever quarterly result
May 9, 2013

Mediolanum posts second-best ever quarterly result

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Thursday its 136.7 million euro ($180.08 million) net profit in the first three months was its second-best ever quarterly result, lifted by performance and management fees.

In a statement the company said its net profit in the first quarter fell 23 percent on the same period the previous year, when it was boosted by a 63 million euro one-off item.

Mediolanum, one of Italy’s biggest asset managers, said net inflows in mutual funds were 538 million euros in April, bringing the total for the first four months to 1.54 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7591 euros Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

