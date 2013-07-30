FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediolanum H1 net profit falls 8 pct
July 30, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Mediolanum H1 net profit falls 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Tuesday its net profit fell 8 percent in the first half compared to the same period last year which was boosted by a recovery in investments at fair value.

In a statement Mediolanum, one of Italy’s biggest asset managers, said its net profit in the first six months was 199.5 million euros.

The group said its assets under administration at the end of June totalled 53.5 billion euros, up 9 percent from the previous year. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

