Mediolanum 2013 net profit falls 4 pct on tax charges
March 26, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Mediolanum 2013 net profit falls 4 pct on tax charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 26 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Wednesday its net profit last year fell 4 percent due to one-off tax charges.

In a statement Mediolanum said its 2013 net profit was 336.6 million euros ($464 million), below a Thomson Reuters consensus of 362 million euros.

Pre-tax profits for the year were 544 million euros compared to 500.6 million euros a year earlier.

Mediolanum, one of Italy’s biggest asset managers, said it would pay a dividend of 0.25 euros per share, up from the 0.18 euros per share the previous year. ($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

