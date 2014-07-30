Mediolanum H1 net profit falls 17 pct, costs rise

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Wednesday its net profit in the first half of the year fell 17 percent on the year due to a one-off capital gain booked a year earlier and higher costs.

Mediolanum, one of Italy’s leading asset managers, said in a statement its net profit in the period was 164.9 million euros ($221 million).

Assets under management grew 15 percent from the same period a year ago to 61.3 billion euros, it said.

The group’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, at the end of June was 18.09 percent.