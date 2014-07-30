FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediolanum H1 net profit falls 17 pct, costs rise
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2014 / 12:21 PM / 3 years ago

Mediolanum H1 net profit falls 17 pct, costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Mediolanum said on Wednesday its net profit in the first half of the year fell 17 percent on the year due to a one-off capital gain booked a year earlier and higher costs.

Mediolanum, one of Italy’s leading asset managers, said in a statement its net profit in the period was 164.9 million euros ($221 million).

Assets under management grew 15 percent from the same period a year ago to 61.3 billion euros, it said.

The group’s Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, at the end of June was 18.09 percent.

$1 = 0.7464 Euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.