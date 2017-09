MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Mediolanum on Thursday reported a 18 percent fall in nine-month net profit to 247 million euros($307.7 million US dollar), as costs related to new projects were above estimates.

The company said in a statement it would pay an interim dividend of 0.15 euros per share. (1 US dollar = 0.8027 euro) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Oleg Vukmanovic)