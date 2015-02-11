FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mediolanum FY net profit down 5 pct as costs rise
February 11, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Mediolanum FY net profit down 5 pct as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italian bank Mediolanum on Wednesday reported a 5 percent fall in full-year net profit to 321 million euros ($363 million) hit by rising costs and lower interest and financial income.

The company, one of Italy’s leading asset managers, said it had proposed to pay a dividend of 0.27 euros per share, which includes the 0.15 euro payout already distributed in November.

Assets under management grew 11 percent last year to 64.5 billion euros, it added.

Its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 18.4 percent at the end of December.

$1 = 0.8844 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
