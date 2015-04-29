FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Mediolanum lifts 2015 guidance - vice chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - Italian asset manager Mediolanum has improved its 2015 guidance and now expects profits and net inflows to grow compared to 2014, its vice chairman Massimo Doris said on Wednesday.

“Even though we will have a strong increase in costs this year... we are thinking of higher results compared to 2014,” he told Reuters in a phone interview.

The company’s earlier guidance predicted net profit and inflows in line with 2014.

Mediolanum posted on Wednesday a 70 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit to 137 million euros, helped by higher management and performance fees.

Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
