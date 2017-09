August 14 (Reuters) - Medion AG

* Says Q1 revenues eur 286.2 mln vs eur 274.3 mln year ago

* Says Q1 EBIT eur 3.2 mln vs eur 2.9 mln year ago

* Says Q1 net income eur 3.2 mln vs eur 1.8 mln year ago

* Sees FY 2014/2015 revenues at last year’s level or slightly higher

* Sees FY 2014/2015 operating income at last year’s level or slightly higher (1pct to 5 pct)

Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1yzwHCQ]

Further company coverage: