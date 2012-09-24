FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Advent plans to buy Dutch firm Mediq for 775 mln euros
September 24, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

Advent plans to buy Dutch firm Mediq for 775 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent has agreed to buy Dutch medical supplier and pharmacy owner Mediq for 775 million euros in cash, more than 50 percent above last week’s closing price, the two companies said on Monday.

Mediq’s management and supervisory board support the deal, and shareholders owning 20.2 percent of Mediq have already accepted the offer, the companies said in statement.

Advent can help Mediq grow by providing financing for takeovers, the two groups said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Greg Mahlich) (gilbert.kreijger@thomsonreuters.com; +31205045007; Reuters Messaging: gilbert.kreijger.reuters.com@reuters.net)

