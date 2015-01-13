FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's MediSafe raises funds for drug management technology
January 13, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

Israel's MediSafe raises funds for drug management technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Israel’s MediSafe, which developed a mobile platform that reminds patients to take their medication and alerts relatives if they forget, said on Tuesday it raised $6 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm Pitango.

MediSafe, which has been downloaded on more than 1.3 million iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, will use the funds to accelerate user growth in the U.S. market, where nearly half of Americans are prescribed at least one medication daily. MediSafe has relocated its headquarters to Boston.

“The area of medication management and adherence remains a huge health and cost burden to patients and to health providers worldwide - estimated to be costing the global economy hundreds of billions of dollars every year,” said Ittai Harel, general partner in Pitango. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

