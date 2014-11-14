FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Medisana reports 9-months sales up by 19 percent to 29.8 mln euros
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 14, 2014 / 10:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Medisana reports 9-months sales up by 19 percent to 29.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Medisana AG :

* Says increased its sales in the first three quarters of 2014 by 19 percent to 29.8 million euros

* Says order backlog of 10.4 million euros as of Sept. 30

* Says 9-month EBIT improved compared to 2013 by around 53 percent to -1.2 million euros

* Says 9-month net result of -1.6 million euros, about 45 percent above last year’s level

* Says Q3 gross profit of 3.1 million euros, approx. 30 percent above prior year’s figure

* Sees FY 2014 significant improvement in results at comparable cost of sales

* Says Q3 revenues of 10.824 million euros versus 8.270 million euros year ago, +30.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.