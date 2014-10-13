BRIEF-Medistim launches its new product MiraQ Cardiac at EACTS

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Medistim ASA

* Says launches its new product MiraQ Cardiac in European market

* Says MiraQ platform currently has CE approval and product can be sold in Europe and all other countries that accept this approval

* Says Medistim will seek clearance from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for sale of MiraQ in United States

* Expects approvals from Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for clearance in Japanese market will be in place by end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)