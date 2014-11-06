BRIEF-Medistims subsidiary Medistim Norge AS has won nationwide tender for breast implants

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Medistim ASA

* Medistims subsidiary Medistim Norge AS has won nationwide tender for breast implants

* Tender for breast implants was organized by HINAS (Helseforetakenes Innkjøpsservice AS)

* Agreement size is estimated to be 8 to 10 million Norwegian crowns per year

* Agreement with HINAS starts Jan. 1, 2015 and will last initially for 2 years, with possibility of 2 years extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)