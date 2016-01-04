Med Crude-Urals steady, arbitrage between north and south open

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Russian Urals crude was steady on the first trading day of 2016, but still close to very weak levels amid abundant supplies.

In the Platts window, Vitol offered a cargo in the Baltic at dated Brent minus $2.70 a barrel but found no buyers as the asking price was thought too ambitious.

In the Mediterranean, OMV offered a large Suezmax cargo at dated Brent minus $1.50 a barrel but also failed to find a buyer.

In paper trading, Urals January swaps were assessed at dated Brent minus $1.60 a barrel in the Mediterranean, slightly weaker than the current prices.

In the Baltic, Urals January swaps were assessed at dated Brent minus $2.70 a barrel, signalling potential for a bit of strengthening from the current levels in the physical market of dated Brent minus $3.05.

The gap between prices in Europe’s north and south made arbitrage still feasible on paper, meaning cargoes from the much better supplied Baltic could sail to the Mediterranean, traders said.

Oil output in Russia, one of the world’s largest producers, hit a post-Soviet high last month and in 2015 as small and medium-sized energy companies cranked up the pumps despite falling crude prices.

Islamic State fighters clashed with security forces near Libya’s Es Sider oil export terminal on Monday, killing two guards and setting an oil storage tank on fire.

Crude oil futures rallied as much as 4 percent on the first trading session of 2016 as tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran raised fears about the security of oil supplies from the Middle East. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Susan Fenton)