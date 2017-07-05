MOSCOW, July 5 Urals crude differentials in the
northwest Europe jumped on Wednesday to the highest level in two
years on strong refinery margins, as cargoes for loading in the
first 20 days of July seem to be placed with the final buyers,
traders said.
"The cargoes for loading before July 20 are sold out.
(Refinery) margins for Urals are better than for Brent," a
source with a major said.
In the Platts window, BP bought from Vitol 100,000 tonnes
of Urals for loading in the Baltic on July 20-24 at dated Brent
minus $0.70 a barrel, traders said.
That was up by 25 cents from Tuesday assessments and at the
highest level since July 10, 2015, Reuters data showed
BFO-URL-NWE.
In Mediterranean, Eni bid for 80,000 tonnes of Urals for
July 20-24 loading at minus $0.90 a barrel, while Litasco bid
for a similar cargo on July 26-30 up to minus $0.80 a barrel,
but nobody was interested.
There were no bids and offers for Azeri BTC and CPC Blend in
the Platts window on Wednesday.
Litasco offered 85,000 tonnes of Siberian Light for July
15-19 loading down to minus $0.20 a barrel without finding a
buyer.
Saudi Aramco has raised its Arab Light OSP to Northwest
Europe by $0.55 cents for August from the previous month at a
discount of $2.55 a barrel to the ICE Brent.
The Federal Court of Canada has ordered the seizure of a
721,915-barrel cargo of crude from Kurdistan aboard the
"Neverland" oil tanker on the request of the Iraq Oil Ministry,
court documents show.
Iraq claims the cargo was unlawfully misappropriated by the
Kurdistan Regional Government and sold to Vitol to be loaded
onto the "Neverland". Vitol declined to comment.
Azeri oil exports through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC)
pipeline via Georgia and Turkey fell 11.8 percent year on year
in the first half of 2017 to 13.174 million tonnes from 14.930
million tonnes in the same period last year, state energy
company SOCAR said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by Edmund Blair)
