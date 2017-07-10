MOSCOW, July 10 Urals crude differentials in
northwest Europe inched lower on Monday, but remain close to
2-year highs on strong refinery margins and limited availability
of sour barrels in the region, traders said.
Some traders expect the Urals rally in the Baltic to lose
momentum or even go into reverse when trade shifts to August
barrels, as the first preliminary loading dates for next month
are expected to emerge shortly.
In the Platts window, Vitol sold to BP 100,000 tonnes of
Urals for July 30 - August 3 loading at minus $0.75 a barrel to
dated Brent, traders said.
Shell offered a cargo of the same size from Primorsk or
Ust-Luga for July 23-27 loading at dated Brent minus $0.60 a
barrel, but withdrew the offer.
There were no bids or offers for Urals, Azeri BTC, CPC Blend
or Siberian Light in the Mediterranean on Monday.
Russia's Rosneft has started to lift oil from Libya, the
head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) Mustafa Sanalla told
reporters on Monday.
Libya and Nigeria may attend a joint meeting between OPEC
and non-OPEC this month, Russia's energy minister said on Monday
as oil producers look for ways to cap rising production to help
support oil prices.
Kazakhstan remains committed to its obligations under the
global oil output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members
which lasts until April 2018, the Energy Ministry said in a
statement on Monday.
(Reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin. Editing by Jane Merriman)
))