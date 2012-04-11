FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 6 years ago

Mediterranean Shipping eyes $1 bln ports biz IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters) - Switzerland-headquartered Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is considering a Singapore listing for its global ports business, which could take the form of a corporate IPO or a business trust, IFR reported on Wednesday.

Deal size is estimated at about $1 billion, but the transaction is at an early stage, the report added. MSC is primarily a shipping company, but also owns and manages several ports.

BNP Paribas, CLSA and Deutsche Bank have been mandated to manage the deal. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Writing by Denny Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)

