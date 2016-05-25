Sanofi names eight candidates to replace Medivation board

May 25 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi on Wednesday named eight candidates to replace the entire board of Medivation, stepping up pressure on the U.S. cancer drug company, which has rejected its $9.3 billion takeover approach.

Reuters reported earlier that Sanofi was about to nominate a new board, taking advantage of a so-called ‘written consent’ rule that gives Medivation shareholders the ability to act at any time to replace directors.

Sanofi’s nominees are Michael Campbell, Barbara Deptula, Wendy Lane, Ronald Rolfe, Steven Shulman, Charles Slacik, James Tyree and David Wilson. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Jason Neely)