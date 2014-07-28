FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medivir says positive results from combination study with simeprevir
July 28, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Medivir says positive results from combination study with simeprevir

July 28 (Reuters) - Medivir : * Phase II cosmos study results published in the lancet on world hepatitis day * Says 92 percent of genotype 1 chronic hepatitis c virus adult patients

treated with simeprevir in combination with sofosbuvir achieved sustained

virologic response 12 weeks after the end of treatment (svr12) * According to results from the study, the all-oral, interferon-free treatment regimen with simeprevir and sofosbuvir resulted in consistent SVR12 rates regardless of degree of fibrosis, and was an effective and well-tolerated therapeutic regimen in both treatment-naïve and prior null-responder patients. Link to press release: here

