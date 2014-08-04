FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Medivir licenses Respiratory Syncytial Virus drug program from Boehringer Ingelheim
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 4, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Medivir licenses Respiratory Syncytial Virus drug program from Boehringer Ingelheim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Medivir : * Licenses respiratory syncytial virus drug program from boehringer ingelheim * Medivir today announces that it has entered a license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH for exclusive, global rights to a drug program for the treatment and prevention of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infection. * Under the terms of the agreement Medivir receives an exclusive, global license to research, develop, manufacture and commercialise RSV drugs resulting from Boehringer Ingelheim's program. Boehringer Ingelheim receives an upfront payment and future success milestones as well as royalties on sales. Link to press release: here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.