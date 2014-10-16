FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medivir says launching voluntary share redemption program
October 16, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Medivir says launching voluntary share redemption program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Medivir AB says announces intention of launching a voluntary share redemption program.

* The Board has decided to recommend a two-step approach: Short-Term, a one-off distribution of 625 msek (20 sek/share) through a voluntary redemption of shares for all shareholders.

* Says board expects to convene an extraordinary general meeting in next few days, proposing full resolutions to be passed for purpose of redemption.

* Says extraordinary general meeting is expected to be held on 20 november 2014. Redemption procedure will run into q1 2015.

* Seek mandate for a share buy-back programme at the Annual General Meeting in May 2015. Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Johan Sennero)

