UPDATE 1-New York regulator said to probe Medley Hedge Fund - report

Jan 8 (Reuters) - New York’s financial regulator sent a subpoena to the Medley Opportunity Fund II last week as he investigates the hedge fund’s ties to payday lending, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of Department of Financial Services, is seeking records from the fund on its investments in payday lenders, including lending relationships or joint ventures, the Bloomberg report said, adding that the inquiry is in the early stages and may not result in further action. (bloom.bg/1wVYeNd)

The Department of Financial Services declined to comment.

Payday lenders provide short-term loans tied to borrowers’ paychecks and carry high charges ranging from $10 to $30 for every $100 borrowed, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

However, consumer advocates say the loans, which can carry annualized interest rates of more than 500 percent, can trap primarily low-income borrowers in a cycle of mounting debt.

The CFPB plans the first federal regulations ever on these lenders. Until now, payday lenders have been regulated by states rather than by the federal government, but the CFPB and the Federal Trade Commission have both sued payday lenders for abusive practices.

